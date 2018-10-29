Japanese Princess forfeit royal titles for Marrying a Common Man

Japan’s Princess Ayako of Takamado, who officially renounced her royal title after tying the knot with Kei Moriya, a 32-year-old shipping company employee, on Monday.

Ayako, whose father Prince Takamado was first cousin to Emperor Akihito, lost her ties to the Japanese Imperial Family following the wedding ceremony at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine. Per the The Japan Times, the new husband and wife exchanged rings and read a wedding oath in front of roughly 30 guests.

According to Japan’s imperial law, female members of the royal family forfeit their titles, status and allowance if they choose to marry someone who does not have royal or aristocratic family ties. The same rule does not apply to male members of the royal family.

On marrying 32-year-old Moriya, an employee of shipping company Nippon Yusen KK, the princess will renounce her royal status and take a lump sum of $950,000 from the Japanese government for living expenses.