Ranveer Singh wats to play Taimur’s father in a movie

Oct 29, 2018, 09:21 pm IST
Ranveer Singh opened up about his obsession with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan and shared he wants to play his father.

“To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks… I am a Taimur fan. I have had the opportunity and the good fortune to hold him and it felt quite surreal. It felt like holding royalty.”

While his self-admitted love for Taimur left Karan and Akshay in splits, one of his rapid-fire round answers, too, made them laugh. During the rapid fire round, Ranveer was asked if he was getting a film with one of the Khans, which one would he want to be in with – Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir.

Ranveer responded, “Can I choose another Khan? Taimur! When Taimur becomes an actor, I will play his father’s role and he will be my budhape ka sahara.”

