SC Adjourns Hearing of Ayodhya Title Suit

A fresh delay has come up in the centuries-old Ayodhya dispute. Supreme Court of India has adjourned the Ayodhya Title suit from January 2019. CJI Gogoi said that no urgent hearing on the matter is needed and said that the bench and daily hearing will be decided on January.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph heard the appeals filed in the matter.

On September 27, the Supreme Court had declined to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

The court had on September 27 said the civil suit on land dispute would be heard by a three-judge bench on October 29.