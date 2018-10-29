Supreme Court Verdict on Medical College Entrance: Four Private Management Colleges Suffers Setback.

New Delhi: Supreme Court has cancelled the entrance to 4 Private Medical Colleges. The court passed the verdict after considering the appeal of the Medical Council of India. Entrance to about 550 seats has been cancelled. So high court’s verdict which allowed entrance into Palakkad P.K Das, Waynad D.M, Thodupuzha Al-Azhar, Varkkala S.R stays cancelled by S.C.

Highcourt had allowed entrance into these colleges despite the Medical Council finding that these institutions lack the basic facilities to function as a college. Highcourt’s judgement was based on the right of the students to learn.