Dileep to Take Control of the ‘Randamoozham’ Project?

Randamoozham, which is often talked about as the costliest project in India, has hit a phase of impasse where fans are not sure if the movie is ever going to happen. The legendary M.TVasudevan Nair who penned the script of the film has asked the director V A Sbrikumar Menon to return the script, having seen no progress at all for three years. M.T had approached court asking the script to be returned and director Shrikumar Menon has asked for a mediator to settle the issue amicably.

But now there is unconfirmed news that actor Dileep might take control of the Randamoozham project. M.T had made it clear that if someone approached him asking for the script, he would consider it. It is reported that Dileep’s friend and a Dubai industrialist is ready to fund the project. If that is the case, a lot of actors who are cast in the current version of the film may get replaced by someone else.

It is no secret that Dileep ha as strong enmity towards V.A Shrikumar, who is quite close to Dileep’s ex wife Manju Warrier. So if Dileep manages to pull this off, this would be a sweet revenge for him. There are other reports that Mohanlal will remain to be the hero in this mega project but so far Dileep has not confirmed anything.