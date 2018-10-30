“Nothing Wrong in What Amit Shah Said”: P.C George Supports For Amit Shah’s Controversial Statement

While Amit Shah’s statement about ‘toppling’ government is being discussed and debated upon, Independent MLA P.C George has come out supporting Amit Shah. He said government’s attempt to teach the devotees through ‘Police Raj’ will not be allowed.

“If a government sets out to despise the belief of all the people in a state and make mass arrests, what is wrong in saying that such govt will be dismissed,”?asks P.C George.

He added that Pinarayi Vijayan is the Chief Minister of the devotees as well.