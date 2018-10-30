Latest Newscelebrities

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara's passionate KISS with Sushant Singh Rajput is making Buzz

Oct 30, 2018, 04:29 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath teaser is out. The impactful video that also features Sushant Singh Rajput will make you sit up and notice for all the right reasons, primarily because of the crackling chemistry shared by the lead cast of the movie.

While the teaser gives us an insight into the characters of Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant and Sara, we can’t help but notice that the debutant has chosen Kedarnath to give her first ever on-screen kiss. Sara has been spotted kissing her co-star in one of the rush in the teaser and it sure adds gravitas to the passionate and intense love her character has for the male lead.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput look quite in-sync with each other in the teaser and surely make for a pleasing on-screen pair. In the short clip, their comfort and ease around each other is palpable, which is a great sign for two actors working with each other for the first time.

Kedarnath is all set to hit the theatres on December 7th.

