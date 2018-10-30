Tanker Lorry Follows Google Maps and Runs into Trouble

Pazhayangadi, Kerala: Google map can be a great tool but then there are things it cannot tell you. So when this huge truck was trying to find its way to its destination, it completely relied on google map and failed to consider what can go wrong with it. Google Map did tell them the route, but it doesn’t know the size of the vehicle it was dealing with.

The huge truck, following the instructions from the app, got trapped in a pocket road. It was two gas tanker trucks coming towards Payyannur area that got stuck in Ambu colony road. This place has steep ups and downs and curves. The truck crashed into many trees. It reached there by night 1 30 and when people saw two giant trucks in the morning, they were scared. KSEB soon disconnected the power to avoid further damage.

By morning 8 o clock, the mess was cleared and the trucks were able to continue their journey towards Mumbai.