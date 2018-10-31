KeralaLatest News

Fire at Plastic Factory in Trivandrum

Oct 31, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major fire accident in a plastic factory in Kazhakkootam, fire engines are still working hard to bring the situation under control. Attempts are still being made to control the fire but considering the amount of plastic materials inside, the fire could go all night. The incident is happening at Manvila, not too far from Karyavattom, where India will take on WestIndies tomorrow.

The good news is that so far no human casualties have been reported. Jayaram Reghu(18) and Gireesh(21) who had health issues breathing the polluted air were entered into the hospital.

