“I was Sexually Abused too”: Actress Parvathy Makes Shocking Revelations

#Metoo campaign has caused quite a furore in India, especially in the film industry. Even Malayalam film Industry was shaken by the revelations and actress Parvathy is the latest one to come up with her experience.

The actress said that she was sexually abused when she was 4 years old. ” “It happened to me when I was very young. It took me 17 years to realise it did happen to me. I was three or four-years-old. I didn’t ask for it. But I was assaulted. And then to speak about it, it took me another 12 years.” said the actress in Miami film festival conducted in Mumbai.

“To sit and speak of it as a fact that has happened to me… but not being defined by my gender. So, I sit here as a person first and then rest of the tags come in. But you know where the survival part comes… it’s still a struggle for me on a daily basis to realise it, acknowledge it and get past it. It’s a daily affair. And then let my friends know, my parents cope with it. It becomes an extreme exercise on a daily basis,” Parvathy was quoted as saying.

Parvathy, a member of W.C.C had taken a stand in support of #metoo and authorities revealed that it is the reason why she was invited to the Miami film festival.