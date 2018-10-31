Latest Newscelebrities

Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out together for Birthday Bash of Bestie Ananya Panday: See Pics

Oct 31, 2018, 06:31 am IST
On Ananya Panday’s birthday, her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor turned up the glamour quotient as the trio stepped out for a dinner party.

While her parents – Chunky Panday and Bhawna Panday – had already surprised her with a pooch, whom she named Astro later, the star kid was photographed with her friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in Mumbai tonight.

The birthday girl was dressed in a black stylised bandeau and a shimmery colourful skirt and was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. Suhana, too, looked elegant dressed in a sky blue top and a pair of denim. While Shanaya raised up the glamour quotient in a black crop top and pants.

