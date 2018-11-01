Acquire land, start construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya : RSS to Govt

RSS on Wednesday urged the government to acquire land, evolve law and start construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The RSS described the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as an issue linked to national identity and pride.

RSS sahsarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya said, “The Ram Mandir is not a matter of Hindu or Muslim. It is neither a matter of Mandir and Masjid. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is about national identity (asmita) and national pride.”

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Keshav Srushti at Bhayander (West) in the outskirts of Mumbai, commenced on Wednesday morning. The conclave was inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, who offered floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Addressing the media to outline the RSS conclave’s agenda on national and organisational matters, Vaidya, responding to questions on the Ram Temple, said, “In the past Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel rebuilt the Somnath temple and former President Rajendra Prasad himself participated in the ceremony of “pranprathishsthan”. Similarly, the government should start the process of land acquisition and hand it over for construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

To facilitate the process, the government should also evolve law.” According to Vaidya, “In the past three years, the RSS registered a five per cent increase in mandals (10 to 12 villages as a unit) and three per cent in shakhas. The shakhas are functioning in more than 31,000 places, of which 82 per cent are in rural areas and 12 per cent in urban areas.”

The conclave, which is being attended by the top RSS brass, will also discuss issues on water and environment, which are now a global and national concern. From organisational expansion and cow protection to its co-existence with the agriculture sector are high on the agenda.

Another issue which would be discussed relates to keeping the family structure intact. The disintegration of the family structure is leading to social problems, he said.