Amir Khan’s Firangi will Help you to navigate in Google Maps: Video

Now your Google map journey is going to have more interesting and taking google map with us, YRF has gone high for Thugs Of Hindostan. Yash Raj Films has collaborated with Google Map for the film promotions and that too in the most unique way. Aamir Khan who plays the role of Firangi Mallah in his next film Thugs of Hindostan will help people navigate the Indian roads.

This is the first time when any film marketing team has gone hand in hand with Google Maps and that too for one kind of its innovation. The users can have the option to drive along with Firangi Malaah on their Android and IOS smartphones. Google Maps have used Aamir Khan’s mark of Firangi sitting on doney from the trailer.

“We had to think of creating a first time, unparalleled and unrepeatable marketing idea to promote this film. And in Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so. Google Maps is now a household name in India and is extensively used to travel around in our daily lives. We had a great time working with the team at Google to make ‘Firangi’ a part of these journeys, We are confident that people will love the experience and of course the movie ” said Manan Mehta, Vice President – Marketing and Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.