Easy Win For Team India in Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Seals Series

India wins by 9 wickets in the 4th ODI against West Indies here in Thiruvananthapuram and wins series 3-1. Chasing a paltry total of 105, India completed the run-chase without breaking a sweat. Rohit Sharma led the team from the front, scoring an unbeaten 63 off just 56 balls, wrapping up the match in 14.5 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli provided able support at the other end with his steady 33-run knock. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (6) was the only causality for the Indian team in the chase of a small target.

Earlier, West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final One Day International. For India, Jadeja was the most impressive bowler ending with figures of 4-34. Jasprit Bumrah (2-11) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-29) picked up two wickets each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-11) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-18) bagged a wicket apiece.

Windies crashed to their lowest total against India in ODIs. Before this, 121 was the lowest score for Windies against India in ODIs.