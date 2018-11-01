NASA Gives Retirement to Kepler

NASA has decided to give retirement to Kepler Space telescope. Earlier Kepler run out of fuels needed for further scientific observations. After nine years of operation, the telescope’s reaction control system fuel has been depleted, and NASA announced its retirement on October 30, 2018

The space telescope was put in the sleep mode by NASA. The spacecraft will be kept in the current safe orbit away from the earth. KEPLER a unique record of more 2600 planet discoveries. This 2600 planets that are outside our solar system, many of which could be promising places for life.

Named after astronomer Johannes Kepler. the spacecraft was launched on March 7, 2009, into an Earth-trailing heliocentric orbit.