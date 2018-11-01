CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Nazriya to play opposite hubby Fahadh in upcoming movie

Nov 1, 2018, 04:03 pm IST
Nazriya Nazim had made her comeback to Mollywood after a gap of 3 years, post her marriage with the film Koode which got rave reviews and turned as a blockbuster at the box office.

The actress had recently turned as produced with Fahadh Fassil’s Varathan which also collected gigantic figures and there was news that the actress will be seen in a key role in Fafadh’s upcoming film Trance which is directed by Anwar Rasheed.

The recent report says the actress will be pairing opposite Fahadh. The makers of the film have wrapped up most of the shooting part and the last schedule of the film will be wrapped up by the end of this year.

