“Pinarayi Vijayan Should be Ready to Accept the Truth, at least Now,” Says P.C George on Sabarimala Issue

Nov 1, 2018, 08:33 am IST
There doesn’t seem to any respite in the Sabarimala issue with neither Govt nor protestors showing any signs of withdrawal from their stand.

Yesterday Kerala had arranged a meeting of chief ministers of neighbour states to discuss the issue of Sabarimala, but none turned up and instead it was some officers who showed up. Pinarayi Vijayan himself did not attend the meeting.

Now Independent MLA from Poonjar, P.C George said that Pinarayi Vijayan is embarrassing Kerala.” The chief ministers of other states did not attend the meeting because of their disagreement with Pinarayi Vijayan. At least now, Pinarayi Vijayan should realise the truth. From whom did he take orders to beat up Ayyappa devotees and convert South India to a place of violence,” he asked.

