Rakhi Sawant files defamation suit worth 25 paise against Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has filed a defamation suit worth 25 paise against actress Tanushree Dutta alleging that the latter has hurt her reputation by making “unwholesome” and “deeply derogatory” statements. Ms.Sawant alleges that Tanushree made derogatory comments about her during an interview with a television channel in which Ms.Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on a movie set in 2008. She filed the suit at a civil court in suburban Malad.

Rakhi Sawant said she has been part of the film industry for two decades and made a “promising career and name for herself”. On the other hand, Tanushree had an “uncharacteristic, unstable and disappointing career in the film industry, spanning for only five years, after which she was out of the limelight.”

Ms.Sawant claims in the suit that due to the deeply derogative statements made by Tanushree, she has incurred huge financial losses and has suffered a dent on her reputation, which had taken years to build”. She added that in a press release issued by Tanushree, words such as “uncouth”, “uneducated” “characterless” and “classless” were allegedly used for her.

She appealed the court to order Tanushree to pay her 25 paise as damages for “maligning her reputation” and to offer an unconditional apology in “print, television and social media”.