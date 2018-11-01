TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Meets Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi

In a bid to build an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today.

Naidu met Gandhi at his residence around 3:30 pm. The two leaders were likely to hold discussions for an alliance for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana, news agency PTI reported quoting TDP sources.

The two parties may also have discussed the grand alliance for Lok Sabha polls next year. Earlier today, Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the national capital.

He also “coincidentally” met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together, TDP sources said.