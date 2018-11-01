Latest NewsVideo

(VIDEO) Circus Lion Jumps onto a 4-Year-Old Girl

Nov 1, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Circus shows are fun to watch and we take it for granted that the animals are extremely well trained and safe to play along. But there is a reason why we call them wild animals and their reactions can often be unexpected.

Here in Moscow, Russia, a circus lion pounced on a four-year-old girl, ripping its claws into her face, during a show in southern Russia that was intended for young children, officials said Monday. Here is a video of the shocking incident.

Lion tamer and director of the Moscow Big Circus, Eduard Zapashny, criticised “criminal negligence” by the detained circus director and the “extremely unprofessional” tamer, in comments to National News Service radio station, the news agency reported.

Such attacks in Russia though are quite common, as they use a lot of animals without proper training.

