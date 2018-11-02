Don’t Miss Aishwarya Rai’s Birthday Pics in Goa with Husband and Daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday celebrations are everything that the actor could have imagined. After ringing in her special day with family and friends on Thursday, the actor was whisked off to Goa by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for an extended birthday celebration.

Aishwarya shared some gorgeous photos from Goa where she can be seen with her husband and daughter as the trio poses for the camera. The couple also posed for a photo together that showed the close bond they share.

Abhishek took a break from shooting for Anurag Basu’s next in Kolkata to holiday with his wife and daughter.