Sabarimala Karma Samithi to Intensify Protest before Temple Opening on November 5

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), a common platform of various Hindu organisations, has decided to start a fresh mode of agitation against the entry of women in between 10 and 50 years to the temple.

The meeting of the SKS held at Kottayam on Thursday decided to hold prayer marches at Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts from November 1 and 4.

There will be Akhanda Namajapams (prayer meetings) at all urban centres which will begin at 3 p.m. on November 5 when the temple opens for the Chithira Attavishesham festival.

This will continue overnight and non-stop till the temple closes the next day evening, said the organisers.

Volunteers of the Karma Samithi will interact with the public from November 7 and 10 and collect one crore signs against the move permitting entry of women. The next three days will witness mass conventions in all districts seeking to save the traditions at Sabarimala.

“The protests will come to an end at that point as the apex court is slated to hear our review petitions the next day, November 13,” said S.J.R. Kumar, of the SKS.