Yogi Adityanath plans to Build 151-metre Long Bronze Ram Statue in Ayodhya

The statue will be 100 metres in length and will be placed on a 36-metres tall pedestal on the banks of Sarayu river. The expected cost of the Ram statue is Rs. 330 Crores.

Nov 2, 2018, 06:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to build a grand statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. An announcement is likely to be made around Diwali.

Earlier, amid the growing clamour to bring in an ordinance to start the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has dropped a massive hint. Mahendra Nath Pandey told the media that the people should wait for Diwali to hear some good news on Ram Mandir.

Pandey was quoted as saying that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, must have made some strategy and that it would be good if he himself announces the same.

