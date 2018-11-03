An entire island has gone missing in Japan; government starts a rescue mission

Its not just a pen or book, a cycle or a giant truck, reports say that an entire island has gone missing 500 meters off the coast of Sarafutsu village, in Hokkaido, Japan. The uninhabited island, called Esanbe Hanakita Kojima, just disappeared into the sea, and its absence was first noticed by author Hiroshi Shimizu. He produced a picture book on hidden islands and had travelled to the area in search of inspiration. He asked the locals about the island, who told him that the island was not visible from land or nearby boats any longer.

The island was only 1.4 metres above sea level, which makes some speculate over whether such an island really existed or not. But, residents from around the area remember its presence clearly. An elderly fisherman told a famous Japanese newspaper, The Asahi Shimbun:

“Around a decade from 1975, there was a small island around there, and we stayed clear of the area.”

The Japanese government has started a rescue mission to find the island, but some warn of the possibility that the islet has been eroded by wind and snow and, as a result, disappeared.