Esha Gupta Hints about her Boyfriend in New Instagram post

Actress and model Esha Gupta has led many to speculate about her love status after she posted a picture of herself with a man at a party. In the picture, Esha who was wearing a beautiful saree can be seen in close proximity with the mystery man, laughing. The picture had been taken at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s pre-Diwali party.

In the picture which she recently posted on her Instagram page, she had written, “Get a man who can make you laugh.. and is tall.” The post got a mixed reaction from her fans, with some praising her and others putting her down. Check out the post.

Some of her followers questioned her for writing about the height of the man, saying that they are happy with their men who are not tall. Esha replied to them saying that the post was her personal opinion and was not meant to offend anyone.

The mystery man, however, seems to be designer Nikhil Thampi, who also posted the same picture on his Instagram page and captioned it, “No one makes me laugh harder. Thanks for being my partner in crime @egupta. Also, we are very very embarrassing together in public but that’s what makes our relationship SPECIAL.”