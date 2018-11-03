Kerala Vijay Fans Club Put Up India’s highest cutout ever for ‘Sarkar’ – See Pics

Kerala’s Kollam Nanbans Fan Club of Vijay put up a 175 feet cut out of the actor. Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne unveiled it. This was not all. The fan club also allotted a sum of Rs one lakh for social service activities. Sarkkar is third collaboration of actor Vijay with filmmaker AR Murugadoss after Thuppaki and Kaththi.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. AR Rahman is the music composer while Vivek is the lyricist. A Sreekar Prasad is the lyricist. Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are paired with the superstar. Arjun Sarja, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah are in supporting roles.