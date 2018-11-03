CinemaLatest News

Kerala Vijay Fans Club Put Up India’s highest cutout ever for ‘Sarkar’ – See Pics

Nov 3, 2018, 08:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala’s  Kollam Nanbans Fan Club of Vijay put up a 175 feet cut out of the actor. Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne unveiled it. This was not all. The fan club also allotted a sum of Rs one lakh for social service activities. Sarkkar is third collaboration of actor Vijay with filmmaker AR Murugadoss after Thuppaki and Kaththi.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. AR Rahman is the music composer while Vivek is the lyricist. A Sreekar Prasad is the lyricist. Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are paired with the superstar. Arjun Sarja, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi and Pala Karuppiah are in supporting roles.

Tags

Related Articles

vijay
Aug 21, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Finally Vijay Makes a Contribution to Flood Hit Kerala. The Amount is Much Higher than All His Other Co-Stars’ Donation

Jun 1, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

A Candy Forced a London bound AirIndia Flight to Make an Emergency Landing on Budapest!

May 25, 2017, 11:31 pm IST

KMRL plans to arrange this helpfull things for transgender employees

Jan 21, 2018, 01:07 pm IST

Blind Cricket World Cup Match: new champions declared

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close