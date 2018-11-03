Passenger Attacks Driver For a Missed Stop, Driver Loses Control as Bus Falls into River

In a shocking incident in China, a passenger in bus got so frustrated with the driver not stopping on a stop at her stop that she started attacking him. The hits took the focus of the driver off the road and then crossed over into oncoming lanes and rammed through a guardrail into Yangtze River on October 28, 2018.

A statement from Wanzhou district police said the 48-year-old female passenger asked the driver to pull over after she missed her stop, but he didn’t. She walked up to the driver’s seat and scolded him. The driver turned his head back several times arguing. Watch the video here:

courtesy: Staronline

A rescue operation was initiated and so far 13 bodies were found. A floating crane was used to recover the wreckage. Two people are still missing.