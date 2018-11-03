Satyajit Rai’s Classic Bengali film “Pather Panchali” ranked fifteen in BBC ranking. The BBC has earlier decided to make a list of all-time classic non-English films. The list made by critique voting. Film and art critiques around the globe are asked to send their selection. And from this a list of 100 films released. It is the only Indian film that made this achievement.

The film was released in 1955. The film was based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel Pather Panchali. The novel was released 1929. The film is the first part of a trilogy. The film depicts the childhood of Apu, the protagonist of the trilogy.

The film has won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1955 and the best human document award at Cannes film festival in1956. It is featured as the most greatest film ever made.

‘Seven Samurai’, directed by Akiro Kurasoa, ranked first in the list. The all-time classic film from Japan has got highest votes. . The list includes films from 19 different languages. French films number 27 and Mandarin films 12, Italian and Japanese has 11 each.