Rahul has deceived devotees blames Dr.K.S.Radhakrishnan

Nov 3, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Former Public Service Commission Chairman, Dr. K.S. Radhakrishnan blamed that Rahul Gandhi has betrayed devotees’. Rahul who claimed that he is a Brahmin and a devoted Hindu.  But his position on the Sabarimala issue is totally disgusting.  He has deceived all the devotees.  It is indicated that he will join BJP.

Radhakrishnan also praised BJP. BJP which has a vote share of 16% in Kerala has a future in the state. The party is a better one. Maybe in future firebrand, Congress leaders like K. Sudhakaran will join BJP.    He added that former Dewasam Board chairman and Congress leader Raman Nair who joined BJP will get winning seat.     Many of the Hindu devotees from both Congress and left parties will now go with BJP.

Radhakrishnan is known as a strong sympathizer of Congress. He was also a strong advocate of Congress from the beginning. He was very active in student politics and even associated with pro congress service organizations. He earlier worked with Veekshanam daily, the mouthpiece of KPCC.  In 2004 The UDF government appointed him as VC of Sanskrit University and later in 2011 made him PSC chairman.

