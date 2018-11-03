Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Eats Pani Puri on his Birthday: Video

Nov 3, 2018, 09:41 pm IST
Along with celebrating his 53rd birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also released the trailer of his upcoming Zero on November 2. The actor had a barrel of fun with his co-actors and the director at the launch event. In fact, he also ate pani puri in one of the stalls at the venue. He was accompanied by Anand L Rai. The video is breaking the internet and it will surely make you crave for the mouth-watering dish.

We wonder if he asked for extra golgappa from the stall just like all of us. The trailer of Zero received a positive response from cinema lovers. In it, the actor plays the role of a vertically challenged man.

From Karan Johar to Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, many Bollywood celebs have praised the trailer and called the film a blockbuster.

