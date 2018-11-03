Vests gifted by PM Modi to South Korean President were ‘Modi Jackets’, not Nehru jackets, say makers

The makers of the controversial “Modi jackets” made clear that the vests gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to South Korean President Moon Jae-in were “Modi Jackets” and not traditional “Nehru jackets” as claimed by some. The statement came out after a controversy has broken out on Twitter on describing the jackets, as some claimed that those were actually Nehru Jackets, not Modi jackets, which was popularised by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Moon Jae-in tweeted pictures of the sleeveless jackets, presented by the India Prime Minister to be worn on a kurta.

During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/wRgekJSW16 — ??? (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

“Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernised versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly. During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size….,” said the South Korean leader.