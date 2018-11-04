The Centre has made four new appointments to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, in place of the three previous members and another one, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who had resigned from the membership.

The new NMML society members are former journalist Ram Bahadur Rai, who is also the chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, journalist Arnab Goswami and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, also the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The term of the nominated members will be up to April 26, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The notification dated October 29 mentions that the government has accepted the resignation of Pratap Bhanu Mehta from the society’s membership.

Dr. Mehta had resigned from the executive council in August 2016 over a disagreement with the recommendation for appointment of the institution’s next director.

The order comes days after the foundation stone for the “Museum for all Prime Ministers” was laid on the Teen Murti Estate premises despite objections from the Congress.

The other three members, who have been replaced, are economist Nitin Desai, retired bureaucrat B.P. Singh and professor Udayon Misra. Two of the members, Mr. Desai and Dr. Singh, had earlier raised the issue of the museum.