“CPI(M) is Challenging Lord Ayyappa for Atheists,” Says K Sudhakaran

Nov 4, 2018, 03:06 pm IST
KPCC Working President K Sudhakaran has unleashed some serious criticisms on CPI(M) and their approach in Sabarimala issue. He said the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala is discarded by the believers itself.

“CPI(M) is challenging even Lord Ayyappa for a feew atheists. What good can come to Govt by letting a few fake believers enter the temple. Govt has deployed 5000 policemen and 1500 officers to make non-believers enter the temple. If women are happy about the verdict, why are they in the forefront of the protest?

“No believers would ever think of breaking the customs and traditions of Sabarimala,” he added.

