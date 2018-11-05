Indian Super LeagueKeralaLatest NewsSports

Bengaluru FC end Kerala Blasters’ unbeaten run on ISL

Nov 5, 2018, 10:57 pm IST
Bengaluru FC continued their fine form against Kerala Blasters as they beat the Yellow Army 2-1 at the Jawaharlal  Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Sunil Chhetri handed Bengaluru the lead in the 17th minute but Slavisa Stojanovic restored parity at the half-hour mark. Nikola Krcmarevic’s unfortunate own goal in the 80th confirmed full points for the Blues.

David James made two changes in the Kerala Blasters starting XI which managed a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City last Friday. Injured Mohammad Rakip was replaced by Lalruatthara and Prasanth K came in place of Matej Poplatnik. Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, did not feel the need to disturb Bengaluru’s winning combination.

 

