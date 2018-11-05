CPM fraction in the media is against BJP, accuses Sreedharan PIllai

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai accused that the CPM fraction in the journalists and media are working against BJP. He was explaining his side on the latest voice clip controversy. He added that by political gain and golden opportunity, he meant the opportunity to work for the public.

He alleged that releasing the audio clip revealing his controversial remarks relating to protests staged in Sabarimala was actually a harm done to independent journalism. The programme was streamed live in Facebook. It was not right to isolate the audio and release it.

The media was banned yesterday for the first time after the emergency. But no media questioned this. The CPM fraction among the journalists is working against BJP. There are some journalists who employ special agenda against BJP they work as CPM fraction. The media should work without bias over politics.

A fight between devotees and atheists are taking place in Sabarimala. The CPM activists were asked at the party congress not to participate in religious activities. He also alleged that CPM is trying to destroy Sabarimala. The government received a setback when the HC issued an order asking the government not to interfere in the daily activities in Sabarimala.

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai’s remarks that Kandararu Rajeevararu, the tantri of Sabarimala Temple, had discussed with him the plan to close the sanctum sanctorum in the event of women of menstruating age entering the temple, have kicked up a row.