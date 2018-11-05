Instead Of Delhi Signature Bridge, AAP Posts Picture Of Netherlands Bridge

The AAP is mocked by the BJP for posting the wrong picture of New Delhi’s newly inaugurated Signature Bridge. On Twitter, AAP had shared three images claiming them to be of the Signature Bridge, writing, “Delhi here is your pride ..The Signature Bridge . Ready to welcome you tomorrow for Inauguration Ceremony.. 4 PM onwards… Sunday, 4th Nov.”

But, they tweeted an image of Netherland’s Erasmus Bridge instead of the newly inaugurated bridge.

On the mistake, the BJP mocked that Arvind Kejriwal was in a hurry to take fake credit. “Don’t be in shock if they say that they have built the Netherland bridge as well”, they added.

Apart from BJP, Akali Dal’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa too attacked Kejriwal over the use wrong picture. He wrote “This is exactly what was expected from a CM who lies. He is showing Erasmus Bridge picture on the name of Signature Bridge. Maybe he did not get it photoshopped properly this time.”