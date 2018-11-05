Leopard Enters State secretariat’s Main building: Caught on CCTV

A leopard entered the state secretariat main building in Gujarat on Monday. A search operation is on. As per the report in Times Now news channel the leopard entered at 2 am.

Cages and tranquilizers have been set up and forest officials are on the spot. It may be noted that this is the main building of the Gujarat government where all the government work happens, all ministries departments work from the building. This is the third case of man-animal conflict that has grabbed headlines on the backdrop of the recent hunt of man-eating tigress Avni, in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district and the killing of a tigress by UP villagers off Pilbhit.

Police said the wild cat had sustained an injury in his belly area and died. His body was recovered. Earlier on October 26, a leopardess, around 2-3 years of age, was hit to death by an unknown vehicle on a road in Choki village in Junagadh district