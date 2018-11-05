More than 80 people kidnapped from a school in Cameroon

More than 80 people, mostly children were kidnapped in Cameroon. They were kidnapped from a school. The incident occurred in the city of Bamenda in western Cameroon.

As per military total 81 people were kidnapped including the principal. They were taken into a bush.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction in the English-speaking region where separatists are fighting to form a breakaway state. The separatists have imposed curfews and closed down schools as part of their protest against President Paul Biya’s French-speaking government.

The separatist movement gathered pace in 2017 after a government crackdown on peaceful demonstrations. Many people have fled Bamenda and other centers to seek refuge in more peaceful Francophone regions.