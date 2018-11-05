More than Rs 1.2 Crore cash, gold, and silver seized from poll-Bound Rajasthan

As the political parties are preparing intensively for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan Police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.2 crore, 2 kg gold and 2 quintals of silver from a consignment inside a train at Jaipur junction on Saturday night.

The gunny bags filled with cash, gold, and silver were seized from Delhi-Ahmedabad Ashram Express at Ajmer, Jaipur and Beawar stations. Following a tip-off about the presence of hawala money in the parcels being loaded in trains, a team of the ATS in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) searched the luggage coaches and seized the consignment.

“They found Rs 1.2 crore cash, gold biscuits weighing 2 kg and 2 quintals of silver in raw form,” said an official The investigation is on to ascertain about the source and destination of the Hawala cash and other valuables.

The model code of conduct came into force on October 6 but the cash seizure in Rajasthan has touched Rs. 8 Crore less than the total cash seizure in the 2013 assembly election in the state.