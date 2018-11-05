Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

More than Rs 1.2 Crore cash, gold, and silver seized from poll-Bound Rajasthan

The gunny bags filled with cash, gold, and silver were seized from Delhi-Ahmedabad Ashram Express at Ajmer, Jaipur and Beawar stations.

Nov 5, 2018, 07:12 am IST
Less than a minute

As the political parties are preparing intensively for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan Police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.2 crore, 2 kg gold and 2 quintals of silver from a consignment inside a train at Jaipur junction on Saturday night.

The gunny bags filled with cash, gold, and silver were seized from Delhi-Ahmedabad Ashram Express at Ajmer, Jaipur and Beawar stations. Following a tip-off about the presence of hawala money in the parcels being loaded in trains, a team of the ATS in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) searched the luggage coaches and seized the consignment.

“They found Rs 1.2 crore cash, gold biscuits weighing 2 kg and 2 quintals of silver in raw form,” said an official The investigation is on to ascertain about the source and destination of the Hawala cash and other valuables.

The model code of conduct came into force on October 6 but the cash seizure in Rajasthan has touched Rs. 8 Crore less than the total cash seizure in the 2013 assembly election in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 10, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

India to launch its 100th satellite on 12 January

Teen
May 19, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Teenage Pregnancy : These are the laws every teen must know

BBC
Apr 12, 2018, 09:48 am IST

Channel reporter falls into swimming pool during live show : Watch Video

May 21, 2018, 02:17 pm IST

Journey of H.D Kumaraswamy from film producer to Karnataka CM : All you need to know

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close