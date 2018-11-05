No nail polish while praying; wear mehendi instead, according to a new fatwa in UP

A new fatwa in Uttar Pradesh asks woman believers to wear mehendi on nails instead of nail polish, during prayer time. Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most respected Muslim seminaries in India, has issued the fatwa against women of the community that during Namaz or prayer they should remove the nail polish.

According to Mufti Ishrar Gaura, a cleric at the seminary, as Islam does not prohibit women from using beauty products, they can apply nail polish but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it. This is because layer of nail paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing the nails completely, he said.

However, Farah Faiz, an advocate and national president of Rashtriyawadi Muslim Mahila Sangh, opposed the fatwa by the theological school. They never issue a fatwa against men. Islam prohibits a number of things but still, that is not at all followed by the community, she argued. The clerics issue the fatwa only against women and never again men. ” she said.

The Darul Uloom is also in Pakistan, but they do not issue such orders there, she added.

Earlier this year, the seminary ordered that Muslim women should not watch men playing soccer, saying, it violates the tenets of Islam. Last year, the Islamic school issued an edict, prohibiting women from cutting hair and shaping their eyebrows.