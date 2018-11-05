Priests from ‘Kedarnath protests to ban the film ‘Kedarnath’

Priests from the holy town ‘Kedarnath’, protests against the yet to release Bollywood film ‘Kedarnath’.

The priests of the shrine town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Chardham, have demanded that a blanket ban is imposed on the movie stating that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments.

The priests accuse that the film promotes ‘love jihad’. The term ‘love jihad’ denotes alleged campaigns under which Muslim men target the non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam.

“We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’,” said Vinod Shukla, chairman, Kedar Sabha, an organisaiton of the priests based in Kedarnath.

Shukla said the priests had strongly protested against the film when its “vulgar dance sequences” were being shot around Kedarnath shrine. Incidentally, locals have already started protesting against its release.

‘Kedarnath’, the soon-to-be released movie in which Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara is making her film debut. Sushant Singh Rajput plays the male lead in it, which has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was extensively shot in the shrine town two years ago. The calamitous floods that struck the town in 2013, forms the film’s background.