Baba Ramdev says those who have more than 2 Children Should Be Barred from Voting

Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that those who marry and have more than two children should be denied their voting rights.

“In this country, those who, like me, do not marry, should be honoured, and those who marry and have more than two children, their voting rights should be taken away,” he said while addressing a gathering at his Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

He said that though population control was a “political issue”, in “Indian tradition Vedas advocate having even 10 offsprings if the population is less… so those who afford to have as many and have the need for as many may have them.”

He said that a fully awakened and conscious “soul” was more powerful than millions of people.

Earlier, several BJP leaders have called for Hindu women to produce more four or more children to respond to the alleged growth in the population of Muslims. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had earlier said, “The concept of four wives and 40 children will not work in India and the time has come when a Hindu woman must produce at least four children in order to protect Hindu religion.”

Another BJP lawmaker, Surendra Singh, has also asked Hindu women to produce five children. Speaking in July this year, BJP MLA from Balia had said, “Hindus should have at least five children. Two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus. All Hindu spiritual leaders want this to happen.”