Women Police Personnel Deployed at ‘Sannidhanam’ for Additional Security

With the Lord Ayyappa shrine opening for a day on Monday, the temple town of Sabarimala has been virtually taken over by some 2,300 Kerala Police personnel after protests marred the last pilgrimage season.

Around 15 women police personnel above in the rank of circle inspector and sub-inspector and above the age of 50 deployed at Sabarimala.

Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ and security of devotees, a move that came in for criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP and the Congress for such fortification.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc, banning assembly of four or more people, is in force at Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight Saturday.