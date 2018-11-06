Actress Parvathy Reveals Her Stand on Sabarimala Issue

Actress Parvathy is not someone who holds her opinion back. Known for taking strong stands, it was expected that Parvathy would make a strong reaction on Sabarimala issue which is a matter of women’s right being curtailed, or at least projected so. Well, better late than never and the actress has finally revealed her stand on the issue. She said:

“There is an understanding amongst women to be “okay” with it patriarchy. Liberation and empowerment is only to the extent that it’s okay with men.

“I have not commented on the Sabarimala issue since it happened. But for me this conversation has been happening all my life, about menstruation and impurity. I have always been against it [considering menstruation impure

I’m definitely with the verdict, for sure. But then when you really strip down religion and the patriarchy ingrained in religion, you have to peel a lot of layers before you can have a logical conversation with these women”

“It also comes from believing sometimes that women are impure when they menstruate, it’s been ingrained in me since I was born. Your purity lies in your vagina, or your virginity for that matter. And that needs to be taken away, I don’t know how many generations its going to take, and our voice has to be sustained. I’m scared that it will get muzzled soon if we don’t keep it up. We have to join forces with more women, it’s a long fight and it’s very tiring. I’ve stopped asking the question why. I tell myself it just is,” said the gorgeous actress who is also a member of W.C.C.