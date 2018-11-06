Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan had announced their divorce after 14 years of giving marriage goals, it not only came as a shock but people were so shattered that they stopped believing in love altogether! Amid various speculations about what led to the split, their divorce was got finalized in 2014 November.

Being parents to their children – Hrehaan and Hridaan-, Hrithik and Sussanne often meet and spend time with each other in their children’s’ presence. And they are co-parenting them wonderfully.

Still now Sussanne’s father Sanjay Khan is still hopeful that they will come back together.

The veteran actor in an interview has expressed his hopes and feelings. “I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they’re still very good friends. And the children don’t feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together; they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff… When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So… umm…. I still hope they get back together … That’s it.”

Hrithik has currently been spending time with his children Hrehaan and Hridaan, making them take up activities when they are on a road trip.