KeralaLatest News

“Human Rights Violation at Sabarimala”: Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Nov 6, 2018, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP State President P.S Sreedharan Pillai has said that rights of devotees were violated in Sabarimala. He said he has already filed a complaint at the Central Human Rights Commission regarding the same.

“Govt should apologise for the encroachment in Sabarimala. What happened in Sabarimala was the biggest human rights violation in Sabarimala. People who reached Sabarimala were denied rooms, drinking water and freedom of movement.

. People couldn’t pray peacefully. If there was an attack on media, it is wrong. There were about 3000 policemen there, let them take action. It is not clear what happened in Sabarimala, the visuals that came in media are not credible,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 14, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Four killed in the monsoon hit the hilly regions in Kozhikode

Sep 25, 2018, 01:53 pm IST

Authorities Take No Action as Inmates of Kannur Jail Gets Liquor and Clam Meat

strangers saved life
Jul 12, 2017, 10:34 am IST

Help from heaven: Strangers formed human chain to rescue family

Feb 9, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Rafale fighter deal : Each fighter costs cheaper than UPA govt’s deal – Sources

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close