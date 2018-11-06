“Human Rights Violation at Sabarimala”: Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai

BJP State President P.S Sreedharan Pillai has said that rights of devotees were violated in Sabarimala. He said he has already filed a complaint at the Central Human Rights Commission regarding the same.

“Govt should apologise for the encroachment in Sabarimala. What happened in Sabarimala was the biggest human rights violation in Sabarimala. People who reached Sabarimala were denied rooms, drinking water and freedom of movement.

. People couldn’t pray peacefully. If there was an attack on media, it is wrong. There were about 3000 policemen there, let them take action. It is not clear what happened in Sabarimala, the visuals that came in media are not credible,” he said.