K Muraleedharan Says Cheif Minister is Scared to Arrest P S Sreedharan Pillai

Nov 6, 2018, 11:01 pm IST
K.P.C.C Working President K Muraleedharan MLA has called for the arrest of BJP President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai. Earlier, an audio of Sreedharan Pillai’s speech at a meeting had got leaked which had put him in the centre of controversies.

“Is CM ready to arrest Sreedharan Pillai? If he does, CM’s conspiracy will be out and he is scared about it. What is happening in Sabarimala is the adjustment politics of BJP and CPI(M),” he said.

Muraleedharan added that there should be an enquiry about the conversation between Sabarimala head priest and BJP President Sreedharan Pillai.

