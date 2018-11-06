Kerala Government invited Allu Arjun as a Guest of Honor to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Stylish Star Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following in Malayalam as well. Especially, his dance moves are very popular in Kerala. Recently, Allu Arjun has shown his love for the state by donating 25 lakhs as it was deeply affected with incessant rains.

Every year Kerala Government conducts the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race. This year, Kerala Government has invited Allu Arjun as a Guest of Honor to the Nehru Trophy Boat Race which will be conducted near Alappuzha on November 10. He is the first actor from Telugu Industry to receive this honor. Allu Arjun is collaborating with Trivikram for his next project.