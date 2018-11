Two terrorists were on Tuesday killed in an encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian’s Safnagri in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. No collateral damage has been reported. As of now, the operation is over.

Further, the identities of the terrorists are being confirmed. In another incident, a terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian’s Khudpora village, news agency ANI reported.