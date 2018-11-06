Teachers Spotted Kissing in Class Room, Probe ordered after video Leak

Education officer of Dahod district has ordered an inquiry into the videos of two teachers of a government primary school in Dahod district kissing in the classroom that went viral on the social media on Saturday.

Many locals of Sanjeli taluka of Dahod had complained to the district primary education officer (DPEO) N G Vyas after the videos, which were reportedly shot in the classroom of the school, were shared on social media websites and Whatsapp. Along with their complaint, the locals submitted the videos to DPEO.

Vyas said that the locals had shared names of the teachers, but it cannot be confirmed as their faces are not seen clearly in the video. The videos are believed to have been shot on a mobile phone which was placed secretly.