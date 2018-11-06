Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Teachers Spotted Kissing in Class Room, Probe ordered after video Leak

Vyas said that the locals had shared names of the teachers, but it cannot be confirmed as their faces are not seen clearly in the video.

Nov 6, 2018, 07:06 am IST
Less than a minute

Education officer of Dahod district has ordered an inquiry into the videos of two teachers of a government primary school in Dahod district kissing in the classroom that went viral on the social media on Saturday.

Many locals of Sanjeli taluka of Dahod had complained to the district primary education officer (DPEO) N G Vyas after the videos, which were reportedly shot in the classroom of the school, were shared on social media websites and Whatsapp. Along with their complaint, the locals submitted the videos to DPEO.

Vyas said that the locals had shared names of the teachers, but it cannot be confirmed as their faces are not seen clearly in the video. The videos are believed to have been shot on a mobile phone which was placed secretly.

Tags

Related Articles

sridevi's sister still silent even after the death of bollywood actress
Mar 10, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

Sridevi’s sister still silent even days after the death of Bollywood actress

Nov 29, 2017, 11:32 pm IST

Strange habits of celebrities that will shock you ! – See Pics

Feb 14, 2018, 11:41 pm IST

These Bollywood beauties are happy yet they are not their husbands’ first wife: See them

suicide or murder
Jul 16, 2018, 01:29 pm IST

Suicide or Murder? Family express doubt over air hostess’ death

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close